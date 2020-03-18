Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,161 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Pacira Biosciences worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 1,945.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, insider Roy Winston purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

PCRX stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 31,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,530. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.