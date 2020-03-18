Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,209 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Brinker International worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Brinker International by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 505.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brinker International alerts:

EAT traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. 87,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $392.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor bought 2,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $85,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,892.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts bought 4,425 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $153,237.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,320.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363 over the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.