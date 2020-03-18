Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,234 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Churchill Downs worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHDN. BidaskClub downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

NASDAQ CHDN traded down $12.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,071. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $167.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $139,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

