Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,956 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,858 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 64,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBBY. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 231,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,669,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

