Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $4.52 Million Position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 58,665 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.47. 1,066,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,473,236. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

