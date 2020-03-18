Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $4.59 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,304 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776 in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.37.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $7.13 on Wednesday, hitting $117.32. 36,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.98 and a 200 day moving average of $190.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

