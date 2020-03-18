Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $4.70 Million Stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,330 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,045,000 after purchasing an additional 102,159 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,375,000 after buying an additional 214,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,307,000 after buying an additional 252,933 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,216,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,160,000 after buying an additional 35,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,165,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,363,000 after buying an additional 91,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 99,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53. Voya Financial Inc has a one year low of $37.14 and a one year high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VOYA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

