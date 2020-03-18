Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,819 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Logitech International worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Logitech International by 27.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Logitech International by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 126,685 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,703,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 205.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,257 shares during the last quarter. 38.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.77. 12,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.88. Logitech International SA has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $48.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $902.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.52 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.61%. Research analysts forecast that Logitech International SA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $669,218.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,888.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 36,370 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,719,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,972 shares of company stock worth $3,739,556. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

