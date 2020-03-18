Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $7.65 Million Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $1,102,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Edward Jones downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $580.00 to $566.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.68.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $57.84 on Wednesday, hitting $362.54. 39,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $377.70 and a one year high of $599.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $554.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

