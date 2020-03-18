Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 210.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,808,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $546,413,000 after buying an additional 126,252 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,467 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,722,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,644 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,780,000 after purchasing an additional 150,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 798,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $114,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,669 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services stock traded down $8.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.81. 28,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,778. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.23 and its 200-day moving average is $140.80. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.48 and a 12-month high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.50.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

