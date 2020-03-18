Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $4.60 Million in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 128,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LKQ by 196.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 62,138 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 10.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth $1,505,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth $1,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. 141,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,651. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

