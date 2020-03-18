Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $4.75 Million in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.09% of Alliance Data Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADS. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems stock traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 42,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.91 and its 200-day moving average is $108.38. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

