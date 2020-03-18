Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $5.96 Million in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,092,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Antero Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 262,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,406,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Antero Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $952.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AR. TD Securities lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.75 to $1.30 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

