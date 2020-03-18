Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,830 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 70,250 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $552,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE AMP traded down $14.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.16. 29,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,557. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.44 and its 200-day moving average is $154.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.64.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,805 shares of company stock worth $10,595,994 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.