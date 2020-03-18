Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,999 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $312,970,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,400,000 after buying an additional 1,019,979 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $89,498,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,509,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $382,980,000 after buying an additional 476,087 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $114,237,000 after buying an additional 468,724 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $13.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,369,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,501. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $75.60 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

