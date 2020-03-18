Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $4.73 Million Investment in Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 943,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 1.32% of Meet Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meet Group by 801.3% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 110,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 98,652 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Meet Group during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Meet Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 138,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Meet Group by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,576,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Meet Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

MEET has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital downgraded Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from to in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.59.

NASDAQ MEET traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. 53,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,159,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $364.69 million, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. Meet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.58 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meet Group Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meet Group news, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $315,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 239,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 2,264,423 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $14,016,778.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,474,380 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

