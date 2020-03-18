Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 158,896 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 158,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.08% of BorgWarner at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $40,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,454. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.28. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.64.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

