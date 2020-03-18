Maverick Capital Ltd. Reduces Holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,464,387 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.17% of KAR Auction Services worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KAR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2,511.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KAR traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.46. 54,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,372. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Skuy purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hallett purchased 59,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,224.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 128,355 shares of company stock worth $2,326,340. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

