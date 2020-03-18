Maverick Capital Ltd. Reduces Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,340 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 106.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

DISCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $19.28. 1,697,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,301,651. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.