Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 12,212 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,212 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $11.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.86. 536,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,509. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.54.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

