Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 20,426 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,426 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.05% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 665,427 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,927 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,566,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 442.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,134,000 after purchasing an additional 265,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock traded down $6.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.78. 76,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,831. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.36. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALK. Buckingham Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.62.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

