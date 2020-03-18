Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 29,308 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,308 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,396.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MS traded down $2.95 on Wednesday, hitting $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,788,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,116,182. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

