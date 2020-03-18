Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 40,187 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,187 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.07% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,495,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 457.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 42,344 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after acquiring an additional 329,145 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $34,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,797.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 9,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $331,159.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,335.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,592 shares of company stock worth $6,821,115 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HZNP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

