Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 8,114 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,114 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $14.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.36. 28,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,220. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.25 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,857,310.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,957 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.