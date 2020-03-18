Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 9,259 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,259 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,324,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,033,000 after buying an additional 383,715 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 756,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,576,000 after purchasing an additional 439,113 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 42,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.47. 6,280,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,659,950. The stock has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Gabelli initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

