Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $6.03 Million Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Helen of Troy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

HELE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.56.

NASDAQ:HELE traded down $9.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.67. 10,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,901. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $108.31 and a 12 month high of $198.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.21 and a 200 day moving average of $166.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.