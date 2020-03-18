Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 198,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Huntsman as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Huntsman by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,055,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Huntsman by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,405,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,114,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.09.

Huntsman stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.26.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

In other Huntsman news, VP Robert Wade Rogers acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 394,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,743.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $263,571.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

