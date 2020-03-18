Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,812 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,190,000 after acquiring an additional 860,132 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Intuit by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 154,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,433,000 after acquiring an additional 103,880 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 123,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,374,000 after acquiring an additional 102,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Intuit by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 117,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $15.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.99. 47,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,888. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.18 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.93.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.74.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.