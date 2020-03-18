Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 403,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 1.14% of PlayAGS as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 524.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at $135,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 737,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,253. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $100.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on PlayAGS from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on PlayAGS from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

