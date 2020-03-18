Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 172,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.06% of Stars Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Stars Group by 588.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 482,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 412,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the third quarter worth about $2,158,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Stars Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the fourth quarter worth about $10,436,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on TSG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

TSG stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.12. 319,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,998. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Stars Group Inc has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $26.64.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.48%. Stars Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stars Group Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

