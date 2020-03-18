Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s current price.

PSTI has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

PSTI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.36. 3,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,634. The company has a market cap of $59.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,424,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 964.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 157,816 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 101.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,892,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,730 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 250,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 83,207 shares during the period. 8.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

