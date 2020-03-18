Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Maxim Integrated Products reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MXIM shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,260 shares of company stock worth $2,709,751. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,281,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,944,000 after buying an additional 975,455 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,330,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,851,000 after buying an additional 698,668 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,026,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,109,000 after buying an additional 638,022 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MXIM traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.75. 3,158,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,930. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply