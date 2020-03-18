Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Maxim Integrated Products reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MXIM shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,260 shares of company stock worth $2,709,751. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,281,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,944,000 after buying an additional 975,455 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,330,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,851,000 after buying an additional 698,668 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,026,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,109,000 after buying an additional 638,022 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MXIM traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.75. 3,158,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,930. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

