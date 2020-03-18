Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.58. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $82,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,260 shares of company stock worth $2,709,751 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

