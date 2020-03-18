Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Maxim Integrated Products in a report released on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $3.57 on Wednesday, hitting $44.59. 491,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,837. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.58. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,751 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $177,281,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $115,187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,944,000 after acquiring an additional 975,455 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,330,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,851,000 after acquiring an additional 698,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,026,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,109,000 after acquiring an additional 638,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.