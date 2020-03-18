Maximine Coin Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (MXM)

Maximine Coin (CURRENCY:MXM) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, Maximine Coin has traded down 69.5% against the US dollar. One Maximine Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and Rfinex. Maximine Coin has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $907.00 worth of Maximine Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maximine Coin Profile

Maximine Coin’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,649,000,000 tokens. Maximine Coin’s official website is maximine.io. The Reddit community for Maximine Coin is /r/maximine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maximine Coin’s official Twitter account is @maximinecoin.

Buying and Selling Maximine Coin

Maximine Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maximine Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maximine Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maximine Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

