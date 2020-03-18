Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $147.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.87. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

