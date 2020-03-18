McKesson’s (MCK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

McKesson (NYSE:MCK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK traded down $8.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.40. 227,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,912,002. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.47 and its 200 day moving average is $144.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson has a one year low of $111.71 and a one year high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 383,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northcoast Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $980,000. ING Groep purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $9,729,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 84.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 25,774 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.