Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Mdu Resources Group worth $22,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDU stock traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 138,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

