MedicCoin (MEDIC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $181.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Cryptohub. MedicCoin has a market cap of $21,117.10 and $181.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

