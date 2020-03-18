MediShares Price Tops $0.0020 (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. One MediShares token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. MediShares has a market cap of $1.46 million and $95,000.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded 43.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.02224600 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00193069 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035898 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares’ launch date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

