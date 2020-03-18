MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE MD traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 440,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $31.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $905.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,900,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,748,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 381.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 269,457 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 412,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 230,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 97.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 213,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

