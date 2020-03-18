Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,160 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 4,990.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,564 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,160 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.69. Performance Food Group Co has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $214,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,987 shares of company stock valued at $507,158 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

