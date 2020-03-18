Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Nucor from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.29. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $61.17.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

