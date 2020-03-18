Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWE. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $246,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,226.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE stock opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern Corp has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $80.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.27.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

NWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

