Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 526 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 205,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $398.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $561.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $560.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.00 and a 1-year high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $620.71.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total value of $257,218.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231 shares in the company, valued at $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

