Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $202.53 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $249.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.52 and a 200-day moving average of $209.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $311,589.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.