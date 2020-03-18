Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading Down 29.3% Over Last Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $205,898.44 and $184.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.01097172 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00056229 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000128 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000045 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

