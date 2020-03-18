MenaPay Achieves Market Cap of $435,983.97 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Hanbitco. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $435,983.97 and $92,245.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.02224600 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00193069 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035898 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,237,051 tokens. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Dcoin, Hanbitco and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.