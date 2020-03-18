Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mercantil Bank in a research note issued on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mercantil Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantil Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mercantil Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

AMTB stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. Mercantil Bank has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $511.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $67.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

