Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,856,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 80,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,776,000 after buying an additional 75,792 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average is $84.03.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

